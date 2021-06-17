Unconfirmed earthquake: 1.1 km southeast of Leavenworth, Kansas, USA, on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.
In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.
Initial report below:
Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Kansas City, Missouri, USA at approximately 08:00 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.
17. June. 08:12 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 12 minutes.
Date and time (UTC): Jun 17, 2021 08:00:32 UTC –
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 39.3058°N / 94.91163°W (Kansas, United States)
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Even if you don't feel it, this is fun information you might like to share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help improve models about Earth vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks.
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (2)
0 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Simple roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 s : The earthquake lasted about 3 seconds. Very loud and it was a rolling motion.
66048 / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Soft roll (side tilt in one direction) / 2-5 sec
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
Previous earthquake map