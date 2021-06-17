Unconfirmed earthquake: 1.1 km southeast of Leavenworth, Kansas, USA, on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.

In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.

Initial report below:

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Kansas City, Missouri, USA at approximately 08:00 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.

17. June. 08:12 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 12 minutes.

I felt it I didn’t feel it Date and time (UTC): Jun 17, 2021 08:00:32 UTC –

Size: Unknown Epicenter depth: 10.0 km

Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 39.3058°N / 94.91163°W (Kansas, United States) Primary data source: volcano discovery

[Karte anzeigen] [kleiner] [vergrößern]

Share your experience and report the earthquake! Other users would love to know!

Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is fun information you might like قد I can share ! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help improve models about Earth vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much! If you felt this earthquake or were near it at the time of its occurrence,Other users would love to know!Even though you were around, this is fun information you might like قد! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help improve models about Earth vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.







View the aftershocks of previous earthquakes and earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900





Previous earthquake map