Uncertain earthquake: 30 km east of Lewiston, Androscoggin County, Maine, USA, on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 6:17 pm local time

August 10, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

9. August 22:40 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 23 minutes.

Date and time (UTC): Aug 9, 2021 22:17:38 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Monday August 9, 2021 6:17 PM (GMT -4)
Size: Unknown

Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 44.036°N / 69.84396°W (Maine, United States)
Nearby places and cities:
7 km southwest of Richmond (Maine) (pop count: 1760) -> earthquake is near!
11 km northwest of North Bath (pop: 9360) -> earthquakes nearby!
17 km northeast of Brunswick (Main) (pop count: 15200) -> earthquake is near!
21 km east Lisbon (Main) (pop: 9390) -> earthquakes nearby!
22 km southwest Gardiner (pop: 5600) -> earthquakes nearby!
30 km ESE from Lewiston (Main) (pop: 36200) -> earthquake is near!
32 km ESE from Auburn (Main) (pop: 22900) -> earthquake is near!
54 km northeast of Phon Portland (Maine) (pop number: 66900) -> earthquake is near!
54 km northeast of Phon South Portland (Maine) (bang: 25600) -> earthquake is near!
828 km northeast of Fon Washington, District of Columbia) (pop: 601700) -> Near earthquake!

Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:
thick clouds 20.3 °C (68 F), humidity: 84%, wind: 3 m/s (6 knots) from ESE

Primary data source: volcano discovery

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

