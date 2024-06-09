June 9, 2024

UN Report: More Farmed Fish and Seafood Instead of Wild Caught – News

Esmond Barker June 9, 2024 5 min read
Overall, fish farming and fishing reached a record high of 223.2 million tons in 2022. More than 130 million tons of this came from aquaculture, accounting for 51 percent of the total.

Ten countries produce 90 percent

According to the report, ten countries, including China, Indonesia, Norway and Chile, are responsible for about 90 percent of aquaculture production. In order to supply the world’s growing population with farmed seafood, FAO is calling for expansion, especially in African countries.


SRF News 4, June 7, 2024, 9:00pm;


