Ukrainian and British foreign ministers discuss Russian aggression | news bots

This is a machine translation of an article from Online newspaper Korrespondent.net. The translation has not been verified or edited, and the spelling of names and geographical designations does not correspond to those used otherwise Ukraine news used conventions.

Screenshot from the original article on Korrespondent.net

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke over the phone about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It should be noted that the Ukrainian and British heads of diplomacy will change the positions of Ukraine and the United Kingdom against the background of aggressive actions of the Russian Federation and diplomatic talks that will take place in different formats in the framework of the upcoming. weeks NATO, the OSZE The European Union will happen.

The British Foreign Secretary pledged her support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian armed aggression and reiterated her commitment to the principle of “no decision on Ukraine without Ukraine”. It also illustrated London’s approach to RussiaNATODiscussions and consultations with the European Union regarding new sanctions against Russia.

The ministers also discussed preparations for NATOMadrid summit in June.

The British Foreign Secretary had earlier warned Russia of the consequences of an attack on Ukraine.

Media: Britain plans to evacuate its forces from Ukraine.