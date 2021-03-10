Ukraine joins the declaration of the United Kingdom, Canada and Sweden

During the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on March 9, Ukraine joined a joint statement from the United Kingdom, Canada and Sweden that Iran shot down the PS752.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this.

“It has been just over a year since the tragic downing of the plane on board Flight PS752 operated by the airline, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA). The disaster caused by two Iranian surface-to-air missiles killed 176 people, many of whom returned home on vacation or They returned to study, and the statement said, “We still regret this tragic loss.”

It should be noted that Special Rapporteurs Agnes Callamard and Javid Rahman published a letter to the Iranian government in February containing a number of very serious allegations. The main concern was the violation of the right to life of 176 passengers and crew.

We assume that Iran has not responded to this message. Iran’s violation of its human rights obligations is deeply troubling. This has been made difficult by reports of persecution and threats that are completely unacceptable to family members of some of the victims, “the signatories confirm.

In this regard, they urge Iran to:

Immediately respond to the letter of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, subsidiary or arbitrary executions of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Agnes Callamard;

Immediately cease the persecution and intimidation of the families of the victims inside and outside Iran;

– A full and transparent investigation of criminal cases and impartial judicial procedures as part of his duty to ensure justice for the victims of this tragedy;

Provide a comprehensive and transparent report on the events that led to this tragedy.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, around 6:00 a.m. Tehran time (4:30 a.m. Kiev time), a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines, which was operating flight PS752 from Tehran to Kiev, crashed upon takeoff. From Tehran airport.

There were 176 people on board: 167 passengers and 9 crew members. Everyone died. Among them were 11 Ukrainians – two passengers, nine crew members, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, 3 Germans and 3 Britons.

He claimed that the accident was due to a technical problem with the plane. However, Iran has stated that it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner. The plane reportedly took off from the airport and approached the secret IRGC military base, and was believed to be a hostile object.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani apologized for the Iranian army’s shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger plane, and expressed his condolences to the families of the dead. He described the plane as a fatal mistake.

In early April, Iranian lawmaker Hassan Norouzi said that the downing of the international coalition plane was “correct” and that none of those involved had been arrested.

At the same time, Iranian officials denied the deputy’s testimony and opened criminal proceedings against him for “spreading false information” and “raising public awareness.”

The international team coordinating to assist the victims of the crashed UIA plane insisted on handing the flight recorders to France, which has the technical skills to decode them.

An Iranian official with the International Civil Aviation Organization agreed in March to hand over the two black boxes to France or Ukraine for analysis, but this did not happen.

So far, six people have been arrested in Iran in connection with the UIA plane that was shot down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 21 that Ukraine will have to file a case against Iran in international courts if the country’s authorities fail to fulfill their obligations regarding the UIA plane that was shot down near Tehran.

On July 18, Iran sent the flight recorders of the downed Ukrainian UIA passenger plane to Paris.

Compensation negotiations for the downing of the Iranian plane took place on 30 July in Kiev with the participation of the Iranian delegation.

The second round of talks with the Iranian side took place from October 19 to 20.

On December 29, 2020, President Volodymyr Silensky awarded Flight PS752 the title “Heroes of Ukraine” with a “Gold Star” award.

On January 5, 2021, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuliba publicly announced that Ukraine had received a draft technical report on the conditions for landing the plane from Iran, and its comments should be prepared by the end of February.

On February 20, Iran announced that the investigation into the case had been completed.

yv