Ukraine is on the verge of bankruptcy. this Portal reports Telepolis. The reason for this is the negotiations with international creditors on the restructuring of billions of euros of debt, which have so far remained unsuccessful. Financial investors are demanding that Kiev resume repaying its debts. But there does not seem to be an agreement in sight.

Since the invasion of Russian forces in February 2022, Ukraine has tried to suspend its debt payments through an agreement with creditors. This agreement expires in August. Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told Reuters he expected a solution to be reached by August 1. However, eurobonds priced in US dollars fell as much as 1.7 cents, even though they were already trading at a very low 25-30 cents per dollar.

Ukraine wants to launch an investigation to maintain access to international markets while meeting IMF restructuring requirements. However, the government and bondholders’ proposals are far apart, according to Reuters. This makes it more difficult for the government in Kiev to successfully complete debt restructuring in the coming weeks.