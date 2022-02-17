Ukraine, Great Britain and Poland form a tripartite cooperation model

Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Poland have launched a new form of trilateral cooperation designed to respond to threats to European security and enhance economic cooperation between countries.

This was stated today by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Kiev, the Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“Today we are honored and pleased to announce that a new trilateral cooperation coordination is being formed between Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Poland,” Kuleba said.

He added that Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau could not be in Kiev today for logistical reasons.

Kuleba said that a joint statement of the three foreign ministers will appear soon on the official websites of the three foreign ministries.

“It is precisely about the fact that Britain and Poland will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people in their efforts to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders. Poland and Great Britain will help us in the defense of our state.

According to him, participants in the new format will also focus their efforts on economy, trade, energy cooperation, and the fight against misinformation.

yv