Ukraine conflict – US report on Ukraine: This is what Russia’s deployment should look like – News

According to the Kremlin, he is working hard on a virtual meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his American colleague Joe Biden.

This could happen most likely in the next week, according to Interfax, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday in Moscow. The date and time have yet to be agreed with the US side. Putin plans to travel to India for talks on Monday.

Putin and Biden met at their first summit in Geneva in June. According to Pisco, the planned meeting will now be in an online format. The relationship between Moscow and Washington is strained by more conflicts and sanctions than it has been for decades.