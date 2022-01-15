Ukraine conflict – US accuses Russia of sabotage plans

The US government accused Russia of creating a pretext for a possible invasion of Ukraine.

A group of agents is said to be operating under fake flags in Ukraine, attacking Russian officials and institutions, and ultimately justifying Russian intervention.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called a trilateral meeting with the presidents of the United States and Russia.

“We have information indicating that Russia has indeed deployed a group of agents to conduct a false flag operation in eastern Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. These agents are trained in “urban warfare” and the handling of explosives in order to carry out acts of sabotage against representatives of Russia.

Legend: Jen Psaki, White House spokeswoman.

Psaki said the information also indicated that they would start “making provocations” on state and social media to justify Russian interference and sow divisions in Ukraine. Russian officials will publish accounts of the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine and the increase of militancy on the part of Ukrainian leaders.

Zelensky wants meetings with Putin and Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested holding a meeting with the presidents of the United States and Russia. This was stated by his chief of staff in Kiev. It is said to relate to the rapidly rising tensions and fears of a Russian invasion. Russia has long denied such plans.

“All of this is spreading misinformation,” Psaki said. These media reports also blame the West for escalating tensions and point to humanitarian problems in Ukraine that could be resolved with Russian intervention. It also promotes Russian patriotism to encourage the country’s support for military action.”

We are aware of this and see what they are doing.

The number of Russian-language social media posts with this content increased by 200 percent in December. Pentagon spokesman Psaki and John Kirby confirmed that Russia’s actions were already seen in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea on the Black Sea in Ukraine. “We’re aware of that and we’re seeing what they’re doing,” Kirby said.

Hacker attack: Ukraine blames Russia

Ukraine has blamed Russia for a massive hacking attack on government websites. “According to preliminary data,” the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy said, the attacks came from Russia. For example, there were initial indications of the attacks in the Russian media even before they were picked up in Ukraine.

Tensions have increased significantly recently

Tensions in the Ukrainian conflict have increased sharply recently. So this week discussions took place at different levels. On Wednesday, 30 NATO countries and Russia held consultations for the first time in two and a half years. There was also a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Thursday. Representatives of Russia and the United States had already met in Geneva on Monday.