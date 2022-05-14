Ukraine bar. Putin calls Finland’s planned NATO membership a +++ mistake and Russia reports successes in eastern Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russia again bombed the industrial zone, regardless of the struggle for a negotiated solution to the militants at the Azov steel mills in Mariupol.

On Saturday, the deputy of the Mariupol city council Petro Andryushenko said in the Telegram news channel that there are attacks from the air and on the ground. “The cruelty of the enemy is increasing,” he said. Not only the defenders of Mariupol themselves will be attacked, but also their families.

Andriyushenko claimed that this is how the Russian “occupiers” discovered the personal communications – such as phone numbers and personal files – of the spouses of fighters who resided in the steel plants. He also posted a video on Telegram that was said to show aerial photos of steelwork under Russian fire. Severe explosions can also be seen on it. Where and when the recordings initially come from cannot be verified by an independent party.

The Ukrainian government recently said that it would do everything possible to get the defenders of Mariupol out of the industrial zone through negotiations with Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Irina Wirishuk announced on Saturday that negotiations are currently underway for 60 people, including injured fighters and medical staff. “There are a few hundred wounded there, and they must be rescued first because the Russians will not give their consent to everyone at once,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the fighters to lay down their arms and be arrested. However, the men and women who barricaded themselves in the factory repeatedly refused to surrender.