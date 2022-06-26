Ukraine bar. Dead and wounded in the rocket attacks on Cherkassy +++ Tougher sanctions demanded by the G7.

After new missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demanded tougher sanctions against Russia and additional arms shipments from the G7 countries.

Kuleba posted a photo on Twitter on Sunday showing a girl being carried by rescue workers on a stretcher. “This seven-year-old Ukrainian boy was sleeping peacefully in Kyiv when a Russian cruise missile blew up his home,” he wrote.

Kuleba wrote that the G7 countries will have to respond with more sanctions and more heavy weapons for Ukraine. A summit of the seven leading industrial democracies, which includes Germany, the United States, Canada, Great Britain, France, Italy and Japan, will be held in Bavaria until Tuesday.