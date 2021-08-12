UK: Julian Assange back on trial

For the first time in more than half a year, Julian Assange appeared in court at a public hearing in London. Because a British court had recently failed to comply with the US extradition request, the US attorney general appealed the ruling. A decision is being made on the scope of this appeal procedure, which has already been at least partially approved.

The US judiciary wants to try Assange in the United States on charges of espionage. The whistleblower and founder of WikiLeaks faces 175 years in prison there. However, a judge in London denied the extradition request regarding his threatened mental health and expected prison conditions in the United States.

The WikiLeaks founder was triggered by a video key from Belmarsh maximum security prison in the southeast of the British capital, where he has been sitting for more than two years. “Julian Assange’s Freedom” The US attorney general questioned an opinion about the 50-year-old’s mental health on the day of the trial. A lawyer before the High Court in London said on Wednesday that the assessment that the Australian might take his life under conditions of detention in the United States must be reassessed.

Meanwhile, dozens of Australian supporters gathered in front of the court, demanding his immediate release and chanting “Free Julian Assange”.

It is quite clear that the US government should abandon these allegations. Assange’s partner, Stella Morris, of the British news agency PA, said the Biden government cannot defend press freedom and at the same time pursue this issue. For years, while fleeing prosecution by the authorities, Assange sought refuge in Ecuador. In 2019, Ecuador withdrew Assange from protection and left him to British authorities. Assange had previously lived at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Meanwhile, he lost his Ecuadorean citizenship. READ What do polls say about the Georgia Senate run-off election?