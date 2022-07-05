UK: Government crisis in London: Two ministers resign over Boris Johnson affair



Two ministers resigned in defiance of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Recently allegations of sexual harassment against one of his party colleagues have been gaining ground.

England The government falls into crisis. He also criticized the Prime Minister Boris Johnson Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Sajid Javid have resigned. In his resignation letter, Javid wrote that he had lost faith in the head of government. Under Johnson’s leadership, the Conservative Party was not seen as respectable by the public, nor did it serve the national interest. Even after a party-internal no-confidence vote in which Johnson narrowly won recently, the prime minister has not begun to reverse course. “It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership,” Javid wrote.

Health Minister Sajid Javid resigns from his post. Photo: Tom Nicholson/PA Wire, dba

Finance Minister Sunak insisted that he had always been loyal to Johnson. But the public expects the government to act properly, efficiently and seriously. Broadcaster Sky News quoted an unnamed member of the government as saying it was almost impossible for Johnson to be in office now.

Pressure on the Prime Minister has increased significantly recently due to a scandal surrounding sexual harassment by a leading Tory faction member. Apologizing later in the evening, the Prime Minister said it was a mistake to appoint Chris Fincher as deputy whip.

But he was not lying in this case, Johnson insisted on the BBC. The whips – literally whips in German – were intended to enforce sectarian discipline. A spokesman for Johnson previously acknowledged that the Prime Minister had been briefed in 2019 about the allegations against Conservative peer Chris Fincher. So far, Johnson is said to be unaware of any specific allegations.

Embarrassing questions await Johnson at a parliamentary committee on Wednesday

Johnson’s appearance before a parliamentary committee is scheduled for Wednesday (4:00 pm CEST). One of the highlights of the year in the British Parliament is the traditional questioning before the so-called Liaison Committee in the House of Commons. On any other occasion the head of government is less likely to avoid embarrassing questions. Hence this phenomenon is also referred to as “grilling”.

With an internal vote of no confidence, Johnson wanted to put the “participation” issue of illegal lockdown celebrations in Downing Street behind him. The Prime Minister had to personally pay a fine for attending a party. Contrary to the expectations of critics within the party, he remained in office. (dpa)