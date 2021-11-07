UK: Ex-PM accuses Johnson of contempt of Parliament – Politics

“This government has done a number of things that make me very worried.” John Major. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA/dpa Photo: dpa

Former Bertie Prime Minister John Major is tough on the current incumbent. Boris Johnson’s government has reversed her word on numerous occasions.

LONDON – Former British Conservative Prime Minister John Major has unleashed a strong criticism against the government of fellow party member Boris Johnson.







“It seems to me, as a life-long conservative, that much of what you do is unconservative in his behaviour,” the British Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997 said on a BBC radio program. Johnson’s government tends to treat Parliament with contempt – and if this continues, it will end badly. Major, who succeeded Margaret Thatcher, has long been considered a critic of Johnson.

“This government has done a number of things that have made me very concerned: they have broken the law, the illegal temporary shutdown of Parliament (in 2019). They have broken treaties, I believe in the Northern Ireland Protocol. I have broken their word on many occasions,” the Major recounted. The reason for his comments is the latest government action in the debate over Conservative MP Owen Patterson.







A parliamentary committee concluded that Patterson had abused his mandate to pressure companies from which he received large payments as a consultant. According to the committee, he should be removed from the House of Commons for 30 days due to corruption allegations. Johnson’s ruling party initially halted this, but agreed the next day. Patterson finally announced his resignation. “I think the way the government dealt with this is shameful, wrong, and unbecoming of the government,” the major said about the incident. Parliament’s reputation will also be damaged by something like this.

