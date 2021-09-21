UK apologizes after emailing 250 Afghan translator information: report

Britain’s Ministry of Defense apologized on Tuesday after it mistakenly published the email addresses of 250 Afghan translators, some of whom have disappeared since the West. Withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to one report.

BBC mentioned That the fake email – which contained 250 copied names – was released by UKSRP and – about 30 minutes later – was followed up with another email warning that their email address “may have been hacked”.

“Some of the interpreters did not notice the error and have already responded to all emails explaining their situation, which is very serious,” one of the translators told the network. The email contains your profile pictures and contact details.

“The Afghan Resettlement Assistance Policy Team has opened an investigation into the data breach,” the department said in an email to Fox News. “We apologize to everyone who was injured and are working hard to prevent this from happening again,” he added.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has ordered an investigation into what appears to be human error according to the report. A BBC spokeswoman said it was an “unacceptable violation”.