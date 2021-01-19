sport

UFC Fight Island 8 Weight Results: Michael Keisa, Neil Magny, all 28 fighters successfully achieved weight

The UFC roster is ready to go midweek.

With 14 bouts on the schedule for Wednesday Fighting Island UFC 8 In Abu Dhabi, all 28 outstanding fighters achieved their weight Tuesday morning, including the middleweight Michael Church (170.5) and Neil Magney (171)

The common main event also features a pair of veteran weights Warly Elvis (171), previously Brave CF, and UAE Warriors Mounir Lazzez (171).

Other notable names that have made it the weight include: Roxanne Modaveri (126), who competed in her 43rd pro match; Tyson Nam (126), who returned to the flyweight division to fight with Matt Schnell (126); Francisco Figueiredo (126) and Omar Nurmagomedov (136), brother Devson Figueiredo And a cousin Khabib NurmagomedovRespectively.

See the full UFC Fight Island 8 weight results below:

Master Card (ESPN, ESPN +12:00 PM ET)

Michael Keiza (170.5) vs. Neil Magne (171)

Warly Elvis (171): Munir Lazeez (171)

Ike Villanueva (206) vs. Vinicius Moreira (206)

Roxanne Modaveri (126) vs. Vivian Araujo (126)

Matt Schnell (126): Tyson Nam (126)

Liron Murphy (146) vs. Douglas Silva De Andrade (145)

Primary Card (ESPN, ESPN +, 9:00 a.m. ET)

Omri Akhmetov (186) vs. Tom Breeze (186)

Ricky Simon (136) vs. Gaetano Pirrello (136)

Sue runway (126) vs. Zarukh Adashev (126)

Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs. Marcus Perez (186)

Francisco Figueiredo (126) vs. Jerome Rivera (126)

Mike Davis (154.5) vs. Mason Jones (156)

Omar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Sergey Morozov (135)

Victoria Leonardo (125.5) vs. Manon Fioro (126)

