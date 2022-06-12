UFC® and VeChain Announce Historic Global Marketing Partnership

Vechin

VeChain becomes the first official Layer 1 blockchain partner of the UFC

UFC®, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization, and VeChain, the world’s leading blockchain organization focused on sustainability, today announced a unique long-term partnership that opens new marketing horizons for both brands.

VeChain will be a file first Official Tier 1 Blockchain PartnersUFC. This will give the organization an unprecedented level of integration with key UFC assets, from live events, including broadcast coverage and in-arena merchandising, to original content shared across the UFC’s popular digital and social channels. With UFC’s far-reaching global footprint, VeChain will have significant brand visibility in an estimated 900 million TV homes in 175 countries receiving UFC broadcasts.

VeChain is a leader in real-world blockchain applications with international offices in Luxembourg, Japan, China, Singapore, France, Italy, Ireland, San Marino, and the United States. Strong development capabilities combined with professional compliance advice from strategic partners PwC and DNV has led VeChain to enter into partnerships with leading companies such as Walmart, Bayer, BMW Group, BYD Auto, LVMH, and others.

The VeChainThor public blockchain is unique in that its technologies are already being used commercially at both the enterprise and government levels. Their technology has the potential to fundamentally transform the global economy by dramatically improving data transparency and security while enabling unprecedented collaboration with “untrusted” data. Additionally, VeChainThor finds applications across industries in sustainability, carbon management, supply chain, logistics, medicine, energy and others.

Brand integrations and permissions

As the first UFCThe most official Tier 1 Blockchain partner ever, VeChain acquires one of the deepest mergers with major UFC assets of all sponsors in UFC history. First, VeChain became the official UFC rated title holder, UFC ranking powered by VeChain. This unique and new integration provides VeChain’s incredible insight into the live streaming of the biggest UFC events – pay-per-view – as well as the UFC’s digital and social channels. The integration also provides VeChain with a strong link to one of the most important components of UFC matchmaking – fighter ratings.

VeChain’s prominence in the UFC live events has been boosted by two additional high-profile activations. The UFC’s world-famous Octagon® VeChain will be used in all 42 UFC events each year and in Dana White Competition Series It is represented by 10 events. VeChain will also be promoted on site at all UFC events, highlighting the recurring and dynamic brands on UFC fight deckNew, groundbreaking LED displays positioned around the octagon enhance the UFC action scene with exciting lighting effects, graphics, animations, videos, and more.

In addition, UFC and VeChain will collaborate on a variety of tailored and authentic content featuring UFC talent and athletes, which will be shared across the UFC’s popular social channels and digital platforms, reaching nearly 200 million followers worldwide.

Among other brand enablers, UFC will also give VeChain unique access to state-of-the-art UFC facilities such as Performance Institute and APEX to develop one-off company activities and events, UFC and VeChain will work together to develop VIP sweepstakes for fans who compete in the biggest Ultimate Fighting Championship events .

UFC athletes will also benefit as the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador Fund that will provide significant paid marketing opportunities for athletes participating in the UFC.

VeChain-branded assets will be available on Saturday, June 11th during UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, they will make their debut. The event is the first numbered UFC pay-per-view show in Southeast Asia and also features the region’s first UFC Championship fight: UFC World Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira number of kicks 2 Jerry Prochaska And UFC World Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko against the number 5 Tila Santos.

About UFC®

The UFC is the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization with over 688 million fans and 198 million followers on social media. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the world’s most popular arenas and broadcasts to nearly 900 million television homes in more than 170 countries. The UFC players list includes the best MMA players in the world, representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading martial arts broadcasting services. Owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, the UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok:UFC.

Information about VeChain

The VeChain Foundation was launched in 2015 as a private federation network, and later developed the public blockchain VeChainThor, which is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 smart contract platform that can be adapted to a wide range of real-world requirements. It is currently used in supply chain, sustainability initiatives, carbon emissions management, sustainable development goals, automotive, medical, energy and more.

