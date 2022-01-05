Ubisoft +: The game subscription is now also available on Xbox

With Ubisoft+, Ubisoft has its own subscription to the game, which until now was available on PC. However, in the future, this should also be on Xbox consoles from Microsoft.

The collaboration between Ubisoft and Microsoft goes beyond Day-One-Release von Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass sowie PC Game Pass Outside. The French developer and publisher also announced in its press release that Ubisoft+ will also make the leap to Xbox consoles in the future.

This means that Xbox players will have another game subscription available. For a monthly fee, more than 100 Ubisoft games can then be played on Microsoft consoles as part of a subscription at no additional cost. This will expand the ranks of platforms in the future, which previously consisted of PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

Ubisoft didn’t initially specify a specific release date in the press release, but it shouldn’t take long. Reason: According to the official wording, Ubisoft+ should be available “soon” on Xbox.

Ubisoft+ not only includes old Ubisoft titles, but also lets you play the latest and newest versions of the release directly as part of your subscription. At least in the case of Rainbow Six Extraction, this will not be necessary due to the integration in Xbox Game Pass, but in the future Ubisoft+ may also be useful for Xbox gamers with weak Ubisoft.