Tyson Fury defends his world heavyweight title with a knockout win – sports hockey, winter sports and more news

Tyson Fury defended the WBC World Heavyweight title. Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder after eleven tough laps.

10/10/2021 | Standing: 10:55 a.m.

It was the third duel between the two stars of the scene. “It was a great fight,” Fury said. “I’ve always said I’m the best boxer in the world, I’ve shown that and he’s the second best.”

Previously, there was a draw in December 2018 and a knockout win for Fury in February 2020. While this remains undefeated, Wilder did not leave the ring as a winner for the third time in his 45th fight. This could have been his last appearance, because the boxer from Manchester had announced in advance that he wanted to retire his American opponent.

Boxing: An open exchange between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

This time initially was an open exchange of blows, so that spectators at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas got their money’s worth. Wilder came down for the first time on lap three, and Fury couldn’t get back on his feet after just one lap. They both bit their teeth before the conditioning factor played an increasingly wilder role.

Tyson Fury also climbed onto the board during the fight and was counted by referee Russell Mora. Build: Chase Stevens, AP, dpa

Six rounds later, the judges saw Fury progress slightly and the 33-year-old continued to push. On the tenth lap, Wilder got it for the fourth time. His opponent sensed the opportunity and already raised his arms, confident of victory, but Wilder rose again. But one lap later, the 35-year-old was finally hit by a right-hand hook.