Two women convicted of witchcraft in Mexico

In Mexico, two women were found guilty of witchcraft. A mother and daughter were fined 200,000 pesos (7,700 francs) by the indigenous community of Tsotsel de Cucholumtec in Chiapas state on Wednesday. The two are said to have driven their son or brother crazy.

The 35-year-old accused the two women of harassing him. One villager reported that the mother grinds animals such as worms and chickens as well as herbs and mixes them into turkey broth. The man drank the broth and went crazy.

Not beaten or imprisoned

“People said they weren’t allowed to do that,” Karoui continued. Because this is magic. “Everyone agreed that the fine should be paid by November 2 at the latest.”

He added that the meeting to determine the penalty was peaceful and lasted about three hours. The two women were neither imprisoned nor beaten.