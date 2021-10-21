World

Two women convicted of witchcraft in Mexico

October 21, 2021
Esmond Barker

In Mexico, two women were found guilty of witchcraft. A mother and daughter were fined 200,000 pesos (7,700 francs) by the indigenous community of Tsotsel de Cucholumtec in Chiapas state on Wednesday. The two are said to have driven their son or brother crazy.

The 35-year-old accused the two women of harassing him. One villager reported that the mother grinds animals such as worms and chickens as well as herbs and mixes them into turkey broth. The man drank the broth and went crazy.

