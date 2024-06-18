Two research groups in Jena were awarded €25,000

Erfurt – Scientists from Friedrich Schiller University Jena and the Max Planck Institute for Geogeology in Jena have received this year’s Thuringian Research Prize. “The future of our society and its ability to solve problems depend on the reliability of scientific results and their subsequent translation into practical, concrete applications,” Thuringia’s Science Minister Wolfgang Tiffensee (SPD) explained on Tuesday. The award is the official seal of scientific excellence in the Free State.

In the Basic Research category, the award went to Patrick Roberts from the Max Planck Institute for Geosciences for the project “The History of Man in the Tropics and Its Relevance to the Present.” A statement from the ministry said Roberts’ research group used state-of-the-art methods – from aerial laser scanning to analysis of plant genetic information – “to reveal human interactions with diverse species and gain new insights into the human history of the tropics.” About science. The researchers will receive a financial award of 25,000 euros.

In the Applied Research category, the research group composed of Andrej Torchanen, Antoni Georg, Focke Ellenberger and Christoph Neumann from Friedrich Schiller University Jena – was honored for their project “Specially designed 2D materials for photonic, electronic and optoelectronic applications”. According to the information, these quantum materials consist of only one or a few atomic layers – “a touch of nothing”, one hundred thousand times thinner than a human hair, as stated in the statement. Researchers have developed new methods to put these materials into practice. “These developments pave the way for the technical development of microelectronics through fast and energy-efficient processors, data storage, quantum computers and quantum communications,” she said. This group also received a financial prize of 25,000 euros.