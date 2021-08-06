Two new players expand the German broadcasting scene – ADZINE

Paramount Plus falls under the umbrella of media giant Viacom CBS, which has been running an ad-supported version of its service in the US since June. However, in this country, Paramount Plus must be bookable as an add-on package via Sky. Viacom CBS has entered into a collaboration with Comcast to facilitate start-up in the DACH, Great Britain, Ireland and Italy markets.

As part of the collaboration, Sky is contributing exclusive content, as Paramount Plus also has a lot to offer itself. Among other things, the program has cult hits like Southpark or all series and movies from the Star Trek universe. However, Viacom CBS is not completely inexperienced in Europe, as the group also includes Pluto TV, which already operates in Germany and is responsible for most of the growth of the in-house broadcasting business in terms of users and sales.