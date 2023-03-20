Two new faces in Explora Explora

Explora Journeys CEO Michael Angerer said: “As we prepare to launch our first ship, the Explora I, later this year and then launch our full fleet of six ships in five years, we need the best people on the team. That way, we can Exploiting the full potential in the luxury cruise segment for our brand.So I am very pleased that we at Norbert and Vanessa have been able to hire two highly experienced professionals with extensive experience in hospitality and travel as well as quality luxury goods – a great addition to our management team. »

Explora Journeys announces two new leadership positions. Norbert Stekema has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Vanessa Vollmann is the new Head of People. Both positions report directly to Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, and are based at the luxury brand’s Geneva headquarters.

As Construction Manager, Norbert Stiekema will be responsible for all aspects of the brand’s business and will support the operational business launch of EXPLORA I. He has many years of commercial experience with successful travel and hospitality brands. Norbert Stekema has over 30 years of leadership experience across Europe, and most recently in the Middle East where he served as Director of Sales and Marketing for Cruise Saudi. Previously, he spent eight years at Costa Cruises as Chief Digital and Strategy Officer and prior to that held the position of Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing. He also spent seven years at The Walt Disney Company as Vice President of Sales and Distribution EMEA after more than thirteen years at KLM.

Vanessa Volman, Head of Personnel, will be responsible for all human resource issues at the brand’s headquarters in Geneva. In addition, she will be responsible for Human Resources in all major markets of the Brand Personnel on the ground. Vanessa Volman has previously worked in senior roles in Human Resources for well-known luxury brands, most recently for Roger Dupuis within the Richemont Group, where she was Director of International Human Resources. Prior to that, she served as the HR Business Partner for commercial and affiliate functions at TAG Heuer and held various HR positions at Coty and Procter & Gamble.

EXPLORA I, the first of a fleet of six luxury vessels, is currently under construction by Fincantieri in Monfalcone, Italy and is scheduled to embark on her maiden voyage on July 17, 2023 from Southampton, UK.