Two dead in a heap crowded in Italy

According to the fire department, 25 vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred on A32 road west of Turin, near the French border. According to media reports, two people were killed. According to firefighters, 20 people were still stuck in their cars in the afternoon.

The ANSA news agency reported a panic among motorists. It said, according to Turin police headquarters, that more than a dozen were injured. “The road was a plate of ice,” the agency quoted a driver as saying. “I lost control of the car.” The accident occurred before entering a tunnel near Salbertrand (Piedmont), 1,000 meters above sea level. From there it is about 25 kilometers from France.