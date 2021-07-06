TWD – World Beyond S2 angeteast, The Walking Dead S11-Teaser schon da

++ Update from July 6, 2021: The first teaser trailer too the walking Dead Season 11 is available in advance as a warm-up, and a proper trailer will have to wait until Comic-Con as announced below.

The first teaser of “The Walking Dead” season 11

++ Update from July 2, 2021: If you are still in range the walking Dead The season 11 trailer is waiting for you, so you’ll have to wait a little longer. But not for long! Because like director Angela Kang across Twitter It was announced that the said trailer will be released for San Diego Comic-Con in July. At the moment, they only care about the exact exact. Comic-Con trailer, well, that’s it TWD-tradition.

SDCC will be held again next July digital only instead of. You can switch at Comic-Con @ Home From July 23 to July 25. In November, you might want to try your hand at an in-person event on a smaller scale.

During San Diego Comic Con in July! We’re just putting the finishing touches on it. 🙂 – Angela Kang (@angelakang) 26 June 2021

++ News from June 21, 2021: Season 2 ends The Walking Dead – A World Beyond Previously. It was for the American broadcaster AMC Clear from the start, because they want to try a new form of storytelling with the concept of two seasons.

So what can you expect from this second season and at the same time from the last season? This was revealed by the leading actress Alexa Mansour Recently in an interview with soon.

You will find that Iris and Hope exist in many ways The Walking Dead – A World Beyond That would change places. You often find yourself thinking that Hope should do something that Iris shouldn’t. In addition, fans can look forward to many answers to many questionsthey are in The Walking Dead – A World Beyond Season 1 will still be posted. Of course, she could not reveal much, but many open questions will be answered.

Mansour also describes how she personally grew up in the series. She is now more confident because she channeled a certain amount of energy for too long to be able to play it. She was going to work this season for six months. At some point, you feel the same power as this character and you will find that very positive.