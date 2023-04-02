TV feud between Khan and Mateus: Best Entertainment

Munich Greetings, Oliver Kahn and Lothar Matthaus! Which of the two is correct in this somewhat confusing one, as it is rather a knee-deep dispute over the question(s) as to when and by whom the call was made when Julian Nagelsmann was fired and what all this has to do with the famous “Mia San Mia”. Clear yet.

A refreshing exchange of blows

But you can still thank FC Bayern’s chairman and committed national record player as Sky’s expert. Because at the height of national football, the Munich president and his new “chief critic” delivered a verbal exchange of blows that had not been seen on German television with such refreshing clarity for a long time.

Hoeneß on Bayern’s Nagelsmann-Aus: “I shouldn’t have gone on a skiing holiday…



Verbal blows exchanged: Khan responds to Matthew’s accusation – ‘stop and…’ remarks



Whether the Grimme Prize jury will still remember this televised duel in less than a year – it was certainly great entertainment for viewers!