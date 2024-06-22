– Turns out this cheap Mayan souvenir is an archaeological gem A woman discovered a cheap souvenir in a second-hand store in the USA. She bought a Mayan-style ship and brought it home. Then I got a surprise.

1,800 years old: Vase purchased in Washington. INAH

A woman from the United States of America returns an 1,800-year-old Mayan artifact to Mexico. Mexican authorities said the ship, which was purchased from a second-hand store, was found to be an authentic piece after examination by Mexican archaeologists. The woman discovered it on a rack near Washington five years ago and bought it for $3.99 as a replica.

“She looked old, but I thought she was probably 20 or 30 years old and some kind of tourist clone,” the woman told US television station WUSA. However, during a visit to the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City last January, I saw almost identical artifacts. A museum employee recommended that she contact the Mexican Embassy in Washington to verify the origin of her vase. The piece was then proven to be authentic.

A total of 20 artifacts will be returned to Mexico

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) announced that a total of 20 artifacts will be returned from the United States to Mexico in the coming days. In addition to the vase, which dates back to the years 200 to 800, according to Mexican experts, 19 other valuable objects were returned without revealing their identity. Cultural authorities in Mexico have been increasingly committed to protecting cultural heritage for several years.

Classic Maya culture developed in the first centuries AD in southeastern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, and El Salvador. Archaeological research has shown that the cities were abandoned over a relatively short period of time in the 8th and 9th centuries. Possible causes have been debated for decades. The Maya had complex writing, an accurate calendar, and astronomical knowledge.

