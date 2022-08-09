Tuesday: US sanctions against online money laundering, Netflix customers and not gamers

According to the US Treasury, cryptocurrency service Tornado Cash allegedly helped North Korean hackers launder money, among other things. So-called mixing services, which combine crypto and cryptocurrency from thousands of addresses, i.e. “mixed” transactions, are increasingly targeted by the authorities. Meanwhile, the entry of the streaming service Netflix into the gaming arena is rather slow. Only one percent of Netflix subscribers have tried games so far – top reports in a nutshell.

According to the US government, the only known Lazarus group, A hacking group backed by the North Korean governmentat least $455 million laundered via Tornado Cash . cryptocurrency service to have. The shuffling service is accused of helping cybercriminals like the Lazarus Group by masking and hiding transaction details Fail to establish reasonable safeguards against money laundering. Now the authorities have enough. On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on crypto service Tornado Cash

If Netflix is ​​all about finding ways Earn more money from your subscribersThan just raising the prices of the video services that already exist can do that The games offered by the streaming provider are playing an increasingly important role. Present The range of games will be doubled by the end of the year. Netflix has it Acquired several independent game studios. While the games boast 1.7 million daily users, but 99 percent of Netflix subscribers You have You haven’t tried the live game streaming service yet. It seems that Netflix customers are not gamers

In the spring and summer of 2022, almost all cryptocurrencies collapsed, causing Mining with graphics cards is significantly less attractive had become. The computing power of the network remains at a high level, but no longer increases – Mining farms simply no longer buy large amounts of graphics cards. This again Significantly lower graphics card prices, which was previously well above recommended retail prices for more than two years. Get it now Nvidia graphics card manufacturer feel. Catastrophic numbers: Nvidia sales of GeForce graphics cards collapse

people and merchandise At a speed of 1000 km/h in a large pneumatic tube Intercity Travel: One Plans Hyperloop connection between Calgary and Edmonton, Canada began to form. Canadian company Transpod owns “Fluxjet” is the name of his means of transportation announced. should also First exploratory work with environmental impact assessments to be included. Hyperloop at 1000 km/h: Fluxjet is supposed to travel between Calgary and Edmonton

In August 2014 is a Meteor burning in Earth’s atmosphere, which probably did not come from the solar system. A group of researchers is convinced of this The collision site of the first interstellar object observed on the right Manageable area in the Pacific Ocean to be limited. Because they think the object must be magnetic, they assume that it is Within ten days In a systematic search with a special sled Find and recover ability. Researchers want to recover the remains of the first interstellar meteorite from the sea

After years of waiting, Apple’s first headset for augmented and virtual reality applications is expected to appear in early 2023. Apple’s first foray into the world of AR/VR is said to have cost over $2000. Nevertheless, the analyst expects a respectable success. Apple’s first mixed reality headset is expected to sell in the millions



