Try the new Whatsapp for Windows now with a trick



Panagiotis Colukethas



New version of Whatsapp for Windows is available in Microsoft Store via Trick. This makes this version even better.





Whatsapp usage is getting better under Windows © Chunlachai/Shutterstock

The first beta of the new version of Whatsapp has appeared in the Microsoft Store under Windows 10 / Windows 11. This Whatsapp beta cannot be found by searching. With a trick, users can still test the beta version, because this link can be used to download and install.



Whatsapp interface for Windows (beta)

Unlike the Whatsapp Desktop app, which is regularly available here in the Microsoft Store, the new Whatsapp Beta is based on Microsoft’s UWP, i.e. on the global Windows platform. In addition to the newly designed interface, Whatsapp Beta is finally a native Windows application, thus it is much faster than before and also uses less system resources.

You don’t have to connect your smartphone to the internet to use Whatsapp beta on Windows, because it uses a file

New multi-device support.

Set up Whatsapp Beta on Windows



The first step is to activate Whatsapp Beta for Windows

When you first launch Whatsapp Beta under Windows, first connect the application via your smartphone. To do this, tap on Linked Devices in Whatsapp on the smartphone and then on Add Device. Then use the smartphone camera to scan the QR code that Whatsapp Beta displays in the Windows window. complete.

Whatsapp advises that it is still a beta version which will be updated regularly. As a result, not all the functions that you are used to are available from Whatsapp Desktop. But they should follow soon. Whatsapp also asks for feedback, and there is also a “Feedback” button in the lower left corner of the program window. With a single click, users can email their feedback on the app to Whatsapp, request improvements and report bugs.

