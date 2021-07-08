Trump wants to sue Facebook-Zuckerberg and Twitter-Dorsey

At the beginning of June, Facebook announced that Donald Trump (74) would remain banned until at least the beginning of 2023. Twitter and Youtube also banned the former US president in January, shortly before his term in office expired.
He motivated his supporters to storm the US Capitol – and he expressed sympathy for the attackers. He also continues to claim, without any evidence, that his victory in the November presidential election was stolen by fraud. It heightened the tension.
Since the blockade on major social media platforms, Trump has become noticeably calmer. His loudspeaker fell silent.
File class action
Like a news site «Axios» Now being reported, Trump appears to be preparing for mass action against CEOs Mark Zuckerberg (Founder and President of Facebook) and Jack Dorsey (Founder and President of Twitter). He reported this at a press conference on Wednesday. He is supported by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on preserving Trump’s policies.
The class action will allow him to sue the chief technology officer on behalf of a broader group of people he claims have been censored through biased policies.
‘corrupt control system’
In the lawsuits filed in Florida, Trump accused Google, the owner of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, as well as company chiefs Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, of unconstitutional free speech violations. “If you can do it to me, you can do it to anyone,” Trump said, speaking of a “corrupt censorship system.”
It is aimed at a collective action in which everyone can participate, whose accounts were “monitored” on online platforms after June 1, 2018.
Mostly reads from the teleprompter
Trump has claimed that online platforms have become a “censorship department” of the current US administration – among other things because they have taken action against statements about the coronavirus that scientists have questioned. For example, one potential plaintiff of the class action lawsuit is a teacher who spoke out online against children wearing masks. Class action status usually must be recognized by a judge in the United States.
Trump spoke at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in front of a building with white pillars somewhat reminiscent of the backdrop in the White House. He read most of the notes from the teleprompter and pronounced the name of the head of Google as “Puchai”. (a leg)
