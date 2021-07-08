World

Trump wants to sue Facebook-Zuckerberg and Twitter-Dorsey

July 8, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Donald Trump puts Mark Zuckerberg in his sights.

    The former US president is banned from Facebook.

    Now it looks like Trump wants to file lawsuits against the two CEOs.

    The thorn locks into his side.

At the beginning of June, Facebook announced that Donald Trump (74) would remain banned until at least the beginning of 2023. Twitter and Youtube also banned the former US president in January, shortly before his term in office expired.

He motivated his supporters to storm the US Capitol – and he expressed sympathy for the attackers. He also continues to claim, without any evidence, that his victory in the November presidential election was stolen by fraud. It heightened the tension.

