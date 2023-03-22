Trump wants to be president of the United States again

From the BZ Editorial Team

Former US President Donald Trump, 76, wants to run again for the Republicans in the 2024 presidential election.

The corresponding form for the 2024 US presidential election was filed with the US Election Commission on Tuesday (local time), according to the agency’s website. The former president had earlier promised a “big announcement”.

Shortly after filing the documents, Trump gave a speech to his supporters on Tuesday evening (local time) at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. “To make America great and glorious again, tonight I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said.

“The resurgence of America begins now,” he said. “Two years ago we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again.”

Trump was in the White House in Washington for four years from 2017 to early 2021. He lost the November 2020 election to Joe Biden (79).

His announcement comes just a week after the general and gubernatorial elections in the United States, in which, contrary to expectations, the Republicans did not achieve a stunning victory. Trump, who has loudly intervened on the campaign trail and publicly supported many right-wing candidates, took responsibility for the poor result. In order to actually run as his party’s official candidate for the 2024 presidential election, Trump would have to assert himself in the party’s internal primaries.

Oldest rival: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (44). His position was confirmed by a strong result in the midterm elections. Although DeSantis represents similar hard-line positions, he appears less edgy in his public image.

Other Republicans could also dare run. For example, Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, said he was considering a run for president, and that he would then be willing to run against his former boss. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin could also be a candidate.