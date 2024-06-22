Trump vs. Biden in a TV fight – dates at a glance

Berlin. The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Dates of all televised contests between Trump and Biden at a glance.

November 9th in the United States Presidential election at. Like the 2020 election, Republican Donald Trump and Democratic incumbent Joe Biden are expected to compete. So it’s a fight many Americans are already familiar with.

Nevertheless, candidates still want – and need – to make a name for themselves. Important: TV fights, which is already a tradition in America. Both candidates compete in debates against each other and present their goals for the future term. Candidates for vice also compete against each other in a televised debate. For the Democratic Party, Biden is expected to face Kamala Harris again. It is not yet clear who will run for the Republican Party.

Biden and Trump challenge each other

Generally, the dates of TV duels are fixed by a non-partisan commission. In May, Biden and Trump sparred publicly Exchange of blows On social media. Biden challenged Trump to a televised duel. Both candidates accepted CNN’s invitation for a June 27 debate.

A televised fight is already in June unusual, the candidates themselves initiate the fight. In fact, three dates have already been fixed: September and October. As a result of the exchange of blows, Biden and Trump agreed to spar in two televised debates this election year. They fixed the second date for September. This means that all three appointments of the Commission are no longer valid. Two new dates at a glance:

1st TV fight: Trump vs. Biden

When: June 27 US or June 28 Germany time

Time: 9pm or 3am US time

Duration: 90 minutes

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: CNN

2nd TV fight: Trump vs. Biden

When: September 10 US or September 11 German time

Time: The broadcaster announces the fight for “prime time”.

Duration: Expected to be 90 minutes

Where: Not yet clear

Channel: ABC Network

TV fight between supporting candidates

When is the TV fight between the two? Deputy candidates It’s still unclear whether that will happen between Trump and Biden. CBS News suggested July 13 or August 23. The Biden camp announced in May that they had accepted the invitation to debate. The Republican race for Trump’s vice presidency is still heating up.