Trump paved the way for the new militia leader

The Taliban has already taken control of the Afghan capital, Kabul. Donald Trump is also responsible for this progress.
The basics in brief
The Taliban have it The Afghan capital, Kabul, has been occupied. Now the leader of the political militia is about to take power – among other things, because of Trump.
Abdul Ghani Baradar was a co-founder of the Taliban in his mid-twenties. He is the political leader of the militia and one of the most famous faces.
Taliban: Baradar was fired in 2018 thanks to Trump
In 2010, Baradar was captured by the Pakistani intelligence. Less than three years ago, he was released from prison – at the request of the United States.
Former US President Donald Trump dramatically changed behavior toward Islamist militias. In 2018, Baradar was fired so he could negotiate in Qatar.
In February 2020, these negotiations bore fruit: Baradar signed the Doha Agreement. The United States and the Taliban agreed to stop fighting. The military militia should also hold talks with the Afghan militias government Start; The United States is withdrawing its forces.
Disagreement over the issue of guilt
But after the withdrawal of the international forces, it became clear that the Islamist militias only played for a limited period of time. In addition to some provincial capitals, the Islamists captured the capital, Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
in the United States of America Meanwhile, there is an argumentWho is to blame now for the progress of the Taliban. Trump wrote in a statement: “What? Joe Biden With a mythical Afghanistan.” He even called on Biden to “resign out of shame.”
On the other hand, Biden sees his predecessor as to blame. “When I took office, I inherited a deal my predecessor made with the Taliban.”
In addition, Biden yesterday defended the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Local forces fought very little against the Taliban. Biden said the Taliban would have taken over the country even if they withdrew at a later time.
