Trump on Megan: Confidante reveals his opinion on her looks – “now everyone can see him”

In her interview, Meghan Markle reveals her personal struggles during her time in the palace. This is causing a stir in politics and the palace – now Donald Trump is also commenting.

Washington – In fact, Donald Trump has not assumed office since January, and his social media accounts have been closed. However, the former president manages to once again generate controversy with his statements. New Thriller Topic: Megan and Harry once again interview talk show host Oprah Winfrey. The allegations of the abandoned royal couple not only cause unrest in the royal family, but also in politics.

Megan and Harry: The interview also drives politics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on the interview, but confirmed his closeness to the Queen. The US government has been a bit more direct about Joe Biden. “Meghan Markle is a private person and so is Harry. It means a lot of courage to anyone who speaks publicly about their mental health issues and shares their personal story. That’s definitely something the president believes in,” said White House Press Secretary Jane Saki. He continued, “We have a strong and lasting relationship with the British people and a special partnership with the UK government – and this will continue.”

Megan and Harry: Donald Trump’s comments on their interview

Now former President Donald Trump is also commenting indirectly on the interview. Former spokesperson Jason Miller opens on Steve Bannon’s podcast “The War Room”. His ex-boss quotes: “It’s not good … I said it and now everyone can see it.” Before recording the podcast conversation, Trump said Miller could report his reaction to Meghan, even if it wasn’t a good idea. Trump reportedly said: “You know, once you say anything negative about Meghan Markle, you will be called off. Look at the sidewalks.”

Megan & Harry: The moderator left his station due to interview criticism

Background to the Pierce statement: Presenter Pearce Morgan accused Meghan Markle of lying on his show. He doesn’t believe her story about her suicidal thought, and he wouldn’t even if she just read the weather forecast. As a result, media regulator Ofcom received more than 41,000 complaints in less than 24 hours. Then Pierce Morgan left the radio and announced on Twitter that he had defended freedom of expression and was behind his statements. It is said that the moderator had personal contact with Meghan until Harry’s wedding. Since then, he has been considered a major critic of Meghan Markle.

Megan and Harry: The animosity between Trump and Markle has a long tradition

But not only him, Donald Trump is not a friend of the Duchess either. This is clearly a mutual aversion. Because long before that, in the 2016 election, Megan described Trump as misogynistic and divisive. Donald Trump then replied with the words: “I didn’t know she was so naughty!” He then revised the statement to the point that it was only referring to Markle’s notes, but not to the person himself. So I tell those close again: “I’m on the Pierce team.” And more than that: “Pierce Morgan is the best, he’s the greatest and they just want to cancel him because he criticized Meghan Markle.” (C h)