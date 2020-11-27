Of the electoral college formalizing the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, Trump said: “If they did, they’d made a mistake.”

Speaking after holding a conference call with members of the armed forces abroad for the traditional Thanksgiving presidential message, Trump warned that “the Biden administration … wants to get rid of” America first, “referring to his own approach to foreign relations. The president has increased military spending his administration has pushed in the past four years, according to pooled reports.

Trump’s comments were a stark departure from the public Thanksgiving messages delivered by past presidents, as well as from the Thanksgiving message Biden sent earlier on Thursday, as the president-elect stressed the need to address the country’s division.

Trump condemned his successor for pushing ahead with the presidential transfer of power, saying, “I don’t think it’s right that he’s trying to choose a government.”

The president has repeatedly emphasized that “don’t let Biden take credit for the vaccine,” while defending his administration’s heavily criticized response to the coronavirus pandemic.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump, who has been out of the spotlight since the election nearly three weeks ago, is expected to travel to Georgia next Saturday, December 5.

The president continued to question the legality of the state’s election system, having previously claimed without evidence of widespread fraud in the state’s presidential election. Trump said, “I’m very concerned about that.” “You have a fraudulent system.”

“I think it’s a very dangerous thing for both peoples,” he said of David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler, the Republican senators who are competing in the run-off that could tip the Senate’s balance. Then Georgia’s Foreign Minister Brad Ravensberger, who championed the state’s election process, was dubbed “the enemy of the people.”

The vast majority of Trump campaign challenges in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were fired out of court.

In response to a question whether he would willingly leave the White House at the time of the official handover, the President replied: “I definitely will, and you know that.” When asked about his candidacy announcement for 2024, Trump said, “We still have a long way to go.”

The president began his remarks in the diplomatic room at 5 p.m. and concluded at 5:45 p.m. The president was playing golf in Sterling, Virginia, and he posted on Twitter several other false claims about the integrity of the election.