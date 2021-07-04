Trump and the US Judiciary – ‘Wait until 2024 and you’ll see’

– “Wait until 2024 and you’ll see” The New York Attorney General’s office is bringing an indictment against former President Donald Trump’s company. Still in a good mood. Christian Zaschke New York

He’s glad he won’t be indicted in person: Donald Trump during a speech on June 30, 2021 in Farr, Texas. Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, the New York Attorney General’s office indicted the Trump Organization, the real estate company of former US President Donald Trump. In 15 counts, the company is accused of fraud, tax evasion and document forgery. Trump has not been personally impeached. For now, investigators are mainly focused on the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump family for decades.

Weiselberg is accused, among other things, of not paying taxes or paying too little in taxes for the cuts. This includes company cars, rent-free apartments, and bonus payments. Investigators gained access to Weisselberg’s tax documents, bank accounts and investments.