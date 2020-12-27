Trump accuses McConnell and others in the Republican Party of failing to fight for him

President Trump He accused on Saturday the majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell And other Republicans who failed to fight on his behalf regarding the results 2020 presidential election – who Trump still argues isForged and stolen. “

The president’s latest allegations came just 25 days before the inauguration of the Democratic Party on January 20 Joe BidenAfter the November 3 election and the December 14 vote by the Electoral College, all of which confirmed Biden’s victory. Only the January 6 session on Capitol Hill – where lawmakers are expected to accept the election results – stands between Trump and his term in the White House.

Trump suggested Saturday that it didn’t have to be this way, claiming McConnell W. Republicans in the Senate He didn’t work hard enough to warrant a second term for him.

TRUMP’S LONG-TERM CAMPAIGN WITH ELECTON CHALLENGES LESS THAN TWO WEEKS FROM KEY JAN. 6 history

Trump wrote on Twitter: “If the Democratic presidential candidate has rigged and stolen elections, with evidence of such actions on an unprecedented level, then Democratic senators will view it as an act of war and fight to the death.” “Mitch and the Republicans don’t do anything, they just want to let him pass. No fight!”

In another tweet, the president also accused the Department of Justice and the FBI of abandoning him. Attorney General William Barr, who led the Justice Department, spent his final day in office on Wednesday after announcing his resignation.

Trump asserted that “the Department of Justice and the FBI did nothing about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which is the largest fraud in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence.” “They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. Watch everyone in the capital on January 6th.”

In a previous tweet on December 19, Trump had called on his supporters to attend a “big protest in the capital” on the day that Congress is due to accept the election results.

“Be there, she will be wild!” Trump card Books at the time.

In subsequent tweets on Saturday, Trump criticized the lack of findings from Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russian investigation, and mocked the US Supreme Court as being “completely ineligible and weak” over his allegations of election fraud. (The legal efforts of the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republicans in some statewide legal disputes have largely failed to yield victories in voter fraud lawsuits.)

Later on Saturday, Trump urged Republicans in the Senate again to “escalate and fight for the presidency,” claiming that his bid for a second term was thwarted by “massive late-night ballots by mail in swing states,” resulting in Ballot box stuffing (with video), double voters, dead voters. “

On Saturday, several of Trump’s tweets carried a disclaimer that he placed on Twitter, stating that “this allegation about election fraud is disputed.”

Also Saturday, Trump defended his legal team after reports of possible sanctions against them by Dana Nessel, Michigan’s attorney general, after the Trump campaign objected to the swing state election results, which were in Biden’s favor.

Trump wrote: “These lawyers are true patriots fighting for the truth, and it’s clear they’re getting close.” “AG must be punished. Fought!”

It remains unclear whether Trump’s call to action will receive a response from McConnell and other top Republicans.

After the Electoral College vote on December 14, the majority leader referred to Biden as the “elected president” for the first time, indicating that he was ready to accept a Democrat becoming the nation’s chief executive in less than a month.

The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden, McConnell, Kentucky, He said in the Senate Dec. 15One day after the voters voted. “The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He has dedicated himself to public service for many years.”

Some other Republicans followed suit.

“At some point, you have to face the music,” Senator John Thune of South Dakota told The Associated Press on Monday. “Once the Electoral College resolves the issue today, it is time for everyone to move forward.”

Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, chair of the inaugural committee, said the committee would now treat Vice President Biden as the chair-elect.

As for the Democrats, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi She told her party members She was determined to make sure Trump leaves office on January 20.

Pelosi said, “I plan to pull him out of his hair, small hands and legs.” According to Politico.

Adam Shaw, Audrey Conklin, and Brittany de Leah from Fox News contributed to this story.