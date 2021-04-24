Trudeau sets more ambitious climate protection goals for Canada

Washington (dpa-AFX) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced more ambitious climate protection targets for his country. On Thursday at the online climate summit organized by US President Joe Biden, Trudeau said that by 2030, the level of emissions for 2005 should be reduced by 40 to 45 per cent. The goal is to reduce Canada’s climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Trudeau said it won’t be easy, but it is inevitable – and he invited the world’s heads of state and government to participate. To date, Canada has set a target of reducing its emissions by 30 percent by 2030 by 2005.

US President Biden has invited about 40 heads of state and government to the Climate Summit over the Internet. The meeting aims to underscore the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action en route to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

According to all experts, a lot needs to be done around the world by 2030 if global warming is to remain below two degrees, as nearly 200 countries agreed in Paris in 2015. The Earth has already warmed by about 1.2 degrees compared to pre-industrial times. The ten years from 2011 to 2020 were the warmest decade on record. Fatal consequences, by region: more heat waves and droughts as well as torrential rains, storms, storms and floods. / Cah / DP / Nas