Troubles at Willie Brandt’s house: Molina hits knife at Schultz

September 27, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Red wins! Socialist Socialist politicians Cedric Wermot (R) and Fabian Molina (L) congratulate German election winner Olaf Schulz (C).

    Members of the Socialist Party had red pocket knives in their luggage as gifts to the leadership of the Social Democratic Party.

    After a brief explanation, the Swiss managed to hand the knife over to their German comrade.

    It remains unclear whether Olaf Schulz will become the next German chancellor. One thing is clear: he politicizes much better than his Swiss colleagues.

Ladina Triaca and Daniel Egli

Couldn’t be more Swiss. South Sudan National Assembly members Cedric Wermott, 35, Fabian Molina, 31, and John Bolt, 36, traveled to Berlin with red pocket knives in their luggage. They had previously engraved on knives dedications to the SPD leadership. For example: “To Comrade Olaf Schultz in the election we won on September 26, 2021.”

Gifts from SP politicians fit perfectly. Its sister party, the Social Democratic Party, actually won Germany’s federal election on Sunday – it was weak against the CDU/CSU. The first candidate, Olaf Schulz (63) could become the next German chancellor after the era of Angela Merkel (67). The coming weeks will show whether the Union or the SPD will rule with the Greens and the FDP – or whether everything will turn out very differently.

