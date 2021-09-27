Troubles at Willie Brandt’s house: Molina hits knife at Schultz

1/7 Red wins! Socialist Socialist politicians Cedric Wermot (R) and Fabian Molina (L) congratulate German election winner Olaf Schulz (C).

Ladina Triaca and Daniel Egli

Couldn’t be more Swiss. South Sudan National Assembly members Cedric Wermott, 35, Fabian Molina, 31, and John Bolt, 36, traveled to Berlin with red pocket knives in their luggage. They had previously engraved on knives dedications to the SPD leadership. For example: “To Comrade Olaf Schultz in the election we won on September 26, 2021.”

Gifts from SP politicians fit perfectly. Its sister party, the Social Democratic Party, actually won Germany’s federal election on Sunday – it was weak against the CDU/CSU. The first candidate, Olaf Schulz (63) could become the next German chancellor after the era of Angela Merkel (67). The coming weeks will show whether the Union or the SPD will rule with the Greens and the FDP – or whether everything will turn out very differently.

party among friends

With Chancellor Schultz, a sober time, marked by electoral defeats, the SPD would come to an end. The jubilation held on Sunday evening at the Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin – the seat of the Social Democratic Party – was correspondingly great. Right in the middle: the self-proclaimed fans from Switzerland.

With pocket knives in their pockets, they mingled with the red crowd. But when the foreign politician Molina approached Schulz to hand him the pocket knife he had brought with him, he was suddenly stopped. One of the several security guards surrounding Schultz snatched the knife from his hand. The danger of an attack on the great German politician is too great.

“I explained then that it was a gift from Switzerland,” says parliamentarian Molina. After a short consultation with representatives of the party office, Molina was able to deliver the gift together with the head of the Socialist Party, Warmut. There was even a joint photo in celebration of the victory.

International Solidarity

Cedric Wermouth and Fabian Molina had already traveled to Berlin in June. You have assured Olaf Schultz of your support. The solidarity between the comrades is great – even if the right-wing Hanseatic politician is more politicized than his Swiss colleagues.