Triangle Strategy 1.0.3 is now released, here is the full patch notes

Tactical Strategy RPG by Square Enix triangle strategy It came out a little over a month ago. And if you haven’t played it yet, it’s worth checking out. A demo download is also available from the Switch eShop.

A new patch is now available for those who already own it. It was released earlier this week and the game has been updated to version 1.0.3. This latest update fixed “several issues”, but the patch notes don’t detail what exactly is fixed.

Below are the full patch notes provided by Nintendo’s official support page. The launch update also fixes some issues, further improving the overall gaming experience.

Version 1.0.3 (released 7 April 2022)

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gaming experience.

Version 1.0.2 (released March 3, 2022)

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gaming experience.

In our Nintendo Life review, we called the triangle strategy a tactical win:

“Triangle Strategy is an absolute win for Artdink and Square Enix, a great blend of satisfying strategic battles, excellent choice-based campaign narrative, and first-class world-building, all combined to form one of the best tactical RPGs I’ve played in a very long time.” There’s a massive amount of content here, with a huge story offering multiple paths to take on your choices, and plenty of truly poignant endings to enjoy on your next visits.The Serenoa Wollfort’s epic journey is a treat from start to finish, a grand and ambitious adventure you’ll be proud to be one of the best examples of this Genre on Switch.”

