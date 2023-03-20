Treat pollen allergy naturally with black cumin oil

The ancient Egyptians used black cumin oil

The first rays of the sun can be seen, nature awakens from hibernation … and we begin to sneeze. Spring can be really stressful for allergy sufferers. Nasal sprays, eye drops, and antihistamines are almost essential equipment, but the latter can make you very tired and, like any medication, has side effects. In searching for alternatives, we found an ancient natural remedy: black cumin oil was already in use in ancient Egypt, in particular. For the treatment of inflammation and hypersensitivity Should it be effective. Even in the famous tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, a vial of black cumin oil was found as a gift for his afterlife.

So what’s in it? Black seed oil contains gamma-linoleic acid, Nigelon essential oils, and the eight amino acids arginine, asparagine, glycine, phenylalanine, serine, tyrosine, and valine, as well as B vitamins, vitamin A, biotin, zinc, and selenium.

Gamma-linoleic acid is particularly interesting in the fight against hay fever because it works Regulate the immune system And it can significantly reduce excessive reactions such as runny nose. Essential oils also soothe and liberalize the upper airways and have an antioxidant, antiseptic and antifungal effect.

This can be a real blessing lowering histamine The effect of black cumin oil in the treatment of allergies and hay fever. Histamine is an endogenous hormone responsible for allergic reactions such as a runny nose or itchy eyes.