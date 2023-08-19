Trajectoids: These numbers follow any given trajectory

Form follows function: This guiding principle actually comes from design. But now a research group has turned it into mathematical functions. According to a special building guide, physical shapes can now be found that follow a fixed trajectory – just like a cylinder always rolling on an inclined plane along a straight line. Using the team’s algorithm led by Yaroslav Sobolev of the University of Ulsan in South Korea, an object can be found that follows any curve. This can be peppered with wild rises like an electrocardiogram or made up of gentle waves like the surface of water. Our work is primarily driven by basic curiosity. The researchers explain in their technical paperPublished by the journal Nature in August 2023. While physicists certainly enjoyed printing the projected shapes with a 3D printer and rolling them down inclined planes, the work also opens up many useful applications. The findings could help design agile robots, develop quantum computers, or improve medical imaging processes.

