Trajectoids: These numbers follow any given trajectory

Form follows function: This guiding principle actually comes from design. But now a research group has turned it into mathematical functions. According to a special building guide, physical shapes can now be found that follow a fixed trajectory – just like a cylinder always rolling on an inclined plane along a straight line. Using the team’s algorithm led by Yaroslav Sobolev of the University of Ulsan in South Korea, an object can be found that follows any curve. This can be peppered with wild rises like an electrocardiogram or made up of gentle waves like the surface of water. Our work is primarily driven by basic curiosity. The researchers explain in their technical paperPublished by the journal Nature in August 2023. While physicists certainly enjoyed printing the projected shapes with a 3D printer and rolling them down inclined planes, the work also opens up many useful applications. The findings could help design agile robots, develop quantum computers, or improve medical imaging processes.

If you let a cylinder or ball roll on an inclined plane, the result isn’t particularly exciting. Without additional external influence they follow a straight line. The most interesting bodies in this regard have been known for several decades. Oloid, or spherical, follows a sinusoidal curve, i.e. the shapes oscillate back and forth along a smooth curve on their way down. “This is where diversity ends,” Sobolev and his colleagues wrote in their publication. So the researchers took up the question of whether the figure that follows a given path can always be found when rolling down an inclined plane.

If you just want the character to follow a limited path, this is easy to do. All you have to do is draw the desired path on an inclined plane and form a round ball of clay. To find the shape you want, squeeze the clay as you roll it along the path. This creates a shape that Sobolev and his colleagues call a “track.” It takes the desired path automatically. The greater the surface area of ​​the ball, the longer the path the ball can roll. However, there are limits to the approach: the ball has only a finite surface, which is why you can only “program” paths of finite lengths in modeling clay in this way. However, Sobolev and his colleagues were interested in infinitely long periodic paths — that is, those consisting of identical curved segments lined up one after another.