Train via Canada in four days – without internet and mobile phone

For four days I traveled by train via Canada. I have no wifi or cell phone reception. To keep me busy during the trip, I bought books and downloaded the series in advance. However, the breathtaking scenery, friendly fellow travelers and daily wine and beer flavors made the flight on time.

As I prepared for my four-day trip across Canada with VIA Rail Canada, I thought a lot about how to pass the time on board.

In October 2019, I boarded the VIA train to Vancouver in Toronto. The Canadian Railways has announced a four-day scenic voyage through the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. A total of seven stops were planned.

When I first saw the offer, I found that there was no internet on board. While looking forward to being offline for a few days, I also wondered how to pass the time instead.

Also, the mobile coverage path is strictly defined, i.e. the website stated that I can do nothing on my phone except the camera function.

To prevent possible boredom, I created the Spotify playlist in advance so that it can be listened to offline, and I downloaded some episodes of the Netflix series.

I wanted to make sure there was something to see before bed and for a long time.

I also bought a new book.

I was hoping to get more time to read the book. However, at the end of my journey I did not even open it once.

Likewise, I looked forward to spending the whole day in my cabin, studying, working and watching the scenery. In fact, I only entered the room to sleep in it.

I had my room in the train compartment called Sleeper Plus, which can be compared to business class on the plane. I had my own room with two comfortable seats that could be folded into a bed.

Depending on the season Tickets Travel can cost up to $ 6000. All the food on the plane was already included in the Sleeper Plus ticket I purchased.

Most of the time I sat with fellow passengers in the skyline box of the train

The whole trip was more community than I thought. As we exited the Toronto station, all the guests gathered in the skyline box of the train, which was mostly with a window sill.

There I got to know other residents of the business class. During these four days we met again and again there and talked about nature.

Skyline Box is a great place to take photos of the trail.

Thanks to the large windows, we can enjoy the scenery that passes us by. If you are traveling to take good photos, you should definitely be comfortable in the skyline box.

There is also the opportunity to make friends.

Instead of sitting in your personal cabin all day, you can mingle with other passengers and make friends in the process.

Everyone was friendly and outspoken.

We exchanged stories about our travel experiences where we came from.

Some travelers interested in photography have also given some tips on how to enhance my pictures.

I used a section to explore the train.

I started with the first box and passed the entire train – not without taking a lot of photos along the way.

There was an economy box at the front of the train.

My cabin was in the back of the train, but not in the last box. It is reserved for high business class travelers.

The latter belonged to the first class.

I am not allowed to use the first class bar area with my business ticket.

All kinds of functions were provided on the ship.

Canadian songwriter Andy Du Rego gave a special concert during our trip. He went from box to box and read some songs to all the passengers.

A beer or wine will be tasted every day in the Skyline box

Tasted by VIA Rail staff. We were able to test different types of beer and wines from the areas we were in.

In addition, there were interesting lectures on various games and areas along the way.

For this we met at the top floor of the Skyline box.

During my travels, I learned that as long as you travel with the right people, you will never get bored.

I did not check my book or listen to my Spotify playlist until the end. At the end of the journey, it felt like time had flown by.

I did not miss a single minute of my phone during the 96 hour journey.

This text has been translated from English. You can find the original Here.