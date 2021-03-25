Traffic jam in the Suez Canal – a giant cargo ship lying there “like a stuck whale.”

While the owner of the ship apologized for the historic blockade of the Suez Canal, rescue work was resumed on the cargo ship “Evergiven”, which had stopped overnight, hoping to avoid the worst-case scenario.

The Suez Canal remains closed to a 220,000-ton container ship stuck there overnight.Informed us). Rescue work, which had been suspended, resumed during the night. Transportation company Evergreen Marine wrote Thursday about the causes of the accident. So it will be Wind gusts of 30 knots (About 55 km / h) Container ship derailedBrought. Got one Requested shipping company, eNg With All competent authorities To work together to get the stranded ship back on the road as quickly as possible.

The Canal Authority (the Suez Canal Authority) again sent several locomotives approximately 400 meters long and 59 meters wide, “Evergiven”, which was on its way to Rotterdam with its cargo when it was suspended in the Suez Canal completely diagonally and the canal was closed.

Comparison: “ever” higher and much taller than the Federal Palace

As the tugs try to make the ship float on its feet again, traffic congestion has formed for at least 150 ships at the exit of the canal, as service provider Leth Agencies announced. According to experts, nothing like this has happened in the canal’s 150-year history.

Singapore’s Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), which is responsible for the technical management of the container vessel, said the vessel’s 25 crew members are safe. There is no environmental pollution and no damage to the goods.

A large container cargo ship is still blocking the Suez Canal. Photo: Suez Canal Authority (AP / Keystone)

The company broker Braemar stated that if the container vessel cannot be towed for free, a portion of the cargo may first have to be recovered using cranes. A spokesman for the authorities, who wanted to remain anonymous, said, according to the Associated Press, that they hope they will not have to empty any containers because that will take days.

“We cannot rule out that it may take weeks, depending on the situation,” Peter Berdowski, chief executive of the Dutch company Boskalis, which is trying to free the ship, told the Dutch TV program “Nieuwsuur”.

The dredger frees the ship from the sand. Photo: Suez Canal Authority (AP / Keystone)

The bow and stern were raised on both banks of the canal. “It’s like a huge stranded whale. There’s an enormous weight on the sand. We might have to work with a combination of losing weight, removing containers, oil and water from the ship, hauling tug boats and sand that have to be dredged,” Berdowski says.

Meanwhile, the owner of the damaged giant cargo ship demanded an amnesty for the shipping blockade in the important waterway that this had created. “We are very sorry that we are causing great concerns to ships sailing in the Suez Canal or planning to sail there,” Japanese company Choi Kisen said on Thursday. They are trying with the Egyptian authorities to float the ship again as soon as possible, but this is very difficult.

The head of the Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, monitors rescue workers at the site. Photo: Suez Canal Authority (AP / Keystone)

The Suez Canal, inaugurated in 1869, primarily facilitates trade links between Asia and Europe. The distance from Singapore to Rotterdam is 6000 km shorter than the journey around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. Egypt achieved revenues equivalent to 4.2 billion euros from rights to pass through the Suez Canal last year. About 30% of the world’s shipping container volume is handled daily through the 193 km canal, and around 12% of the total world trade in goods.

