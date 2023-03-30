Traffic: Here you need a lot of patience at the beginning of the Easter holidays

passage Here you need a lot of patience at the beginning of the Easter holidays The Federal Road Office has published traffic forecasts for Easter. Accordingly, there should be prolonged traffic jams, especially on the north and south axes A2 Gotthard and A13 San Bernardino. updated March 30, 2023 at 2:40 p.m

This year, too, there should be long Easter traffic jams. BRK News In anticipation, Astra took a hard look at where a lot of patience should be required. Screenshot/webcam There’s a good chance things will look the same again at Gotthard, say, at the start of Easter this year. 20 minutes / Marco Zanger According to the Astra, you shouldn’t try to leave the motorway if there’s a traffic jam, otherwise the rest of the road network could be congested. 20 minutes / Marco Zanger

On Easter Sunday, long columns of cars are likely to form again on the various Swiss motorways.

This is the result of a prediction by the Federal Road Traffic Office.

A lot of patience is required, especially on the A2 before Gotthard and on the A13 over San Bernardino.

During Easter days, there are supposed to be prolonged traffic jams and major traffic jams from April 5, 2023 due to holiday travel, Astra wrote in a statement. Especially on the north and south axes of A2 Gotthard and A13 San Bernardino, the high volume of traffic will cause traffic jams and loss of time. The Federal Road Office also expects a high volume of traffic on minor roads to known trekking areas and on motorways in Maitland.

“Experience has shown that Easter traffic starts early on the Wednesday afternoon before the holiday. From this time, as well as on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, travelers should expect to lose time and wait – especially in front of the northern gate of the Gotthard Road tunnel,” Astra writes. In order to proceed as smoothly as possible, it is therefore recommended to set off early on Wednesday or Maundy Thursday morning.

The wave of round-trip travel on the south-north axis should then begin later on Easter Sunday, and an increase in return travel can also be expected on Easter Monday. It is advised to make the return trip outside of these days, if possible.

According to Astra, handicaps should be expected in the following ways in particular:

Highways

A1 Harkingen – A1 Härkingen a

A1 / A6 in the Bern region, A1 Geneva (Bardonnex border crossing)

A9 Lausanne region

A2 Puzzle

A2 Diegten – Harkingen

A2 / A14 Lucerne region (from Stans-Nord / return trip)

A2 Erstfeld – Biasca (Gotthard Road Tunnel)

A2 Chiasso (border crossing into Italy)

A3 Walenstadt – Reichenburg

A6 Bern – Thun

A8 Brienz – Interlaken – Spiez

A8 Sarnen – Luber Junction

A9 Vallorbe (border crossing)

A9 Vevey-Martigny

A12 Châtel-St-Denis – La Veyre / Vevey junction

A13 Sarganserland – Rothenbrunnen

A13 Ander Misuku

A28 Landquart – The Abbey

major methods

Spiez – Kandersteg (one way)

Gamble-Gubenstein (The Return Journey)

Raron – Brig

Various main roads in the Bernese Oberland and Graubünden, in side valleys in the Valais and other border crossings

car loading stations

On the outward journey, according to Astra, there may be waiting times at the following loading stations from 8 am to 4 pm: at Furka in Realp, at Lötschberg in Kandersteg and at Vereina in Klosters-Selfranga.

On the return trip, waiting times are possible from 11am to 6pm. This affects Furka in Oberwald, Lötschberg in Goppenstein and Verena in Lavin Sieglian.

ASTRA advises not to leave the motorway in a heavy traffic and not to put additional pressure on the dependent road network. Always create a rescue lane when traffic is slowing, and use the zip principle while lane closures. Drive steadily at the posted speed on construction sites. Keep your distance and ride staggered. Use both lanes in heavy traffic.

With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

View comments