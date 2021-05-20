Toyota enters the race as the favorite

After two wins from their first three rallies of the season, Team Toyota want to continue their career. It is the first gravel rally of the season.
The basics are in brief
- Portugal will host the World Rally Championship from May 20-23.
- The Toyota Gazoo Racing team wants to expand its overall leadership.
- It’s the first race on a hard-to-drive gravel surface.
In the coming days he will be a guest World Rally Championship (WRC) in Matosinhos, near the Portuguese city of Porto. As the leader of the drivers and manufacturers’ ranking, Toyota Gazoo Racing is a favorite in the competitions. After the events on ice, snow and asphalt is The first grouping of gravel In the WRC racing calendar.
France’s Sebastien Augier is ranked first in the overall standings with two wins from the first three rally races. Teammates Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanperä take the third and fifth places, respectively.
The rally is characterized by speed, But technical methods , As the surface is usually smooth and sandy at first. In addition, Toyota Yaris WRC will be equipped with a more powerful engine.
