Tour de France, stage 12: Bidcock wins L’Alpe d’Huez, Weinggaard defends yellow jersey

Status: 07/14/2022 10:38 PM

Prestige of success on the Queen’s stage in this year’s Tour de France: The Brit Tom Bidcock Twelfth stage of the Tour de France until L’Alpes d’Huez They decided for themselves.

About 165.1 km from Briancon distance L’Alpes d’Huez With three mountain classifications in the most difficult category, the 22-year-old from the Ineos Grenadiers set himself up against South African Louis Meintjes and former tour winner and national with a brave start to the final climb Chris Froome Across.

In the general standings, Tadej Pogacar climbed to second place again, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark confidently defended his overall lead and remained in the yellow jersey. The new third is Geraint Thomasalso from Great Britain.

Twelfth stage

right arrow



The current situation in the overall standings

right arrow

“A stage win in my first round, not bad, right?” Said Bidcock, smiling at the finish line, “This is definitely one of my greatest days, one of my greatest experiences. This meandering slalom through fans and flags, you can’t experience it anywhere like here at Alpe d’Huez.”

Ciccone collects a lot of points Cole de Gallibert And the Col de la Croix de Fer

After driving 33 kilometers, the French collected Anthony Perez 20 mountain points on Cool for you galiber2,642 meters tallest mountain this year Tour de France. The Italian came in second Julio will be by Meintjes. For Perez, teammate Simon Jeschke, as well as for Ciccone and Meintjes, these were the first points in the mountain classification.

80 km away, the leading group has reached the mountain classification in Col de la Croix de Fer. This time Ciccone cleared the full points and at this point advanced up to eight points over Geschke, the leader in mountain classification.

Calm in the peloton – but only until the final climb

Weinggaard, who had worn the yellow jersey since the day before, and his opponents remained relatively calm until the final ascent of Alpes d’Huez. However, this was also maintained because Vingegaard’s Jumbo Visma dominated the race at all times and immediately fended off attempts by potentially dangerous opponents to break away.

That changed little on the recent climb, as Bidcock broke away from the leading group and successfully chased away the day’s victory through a famous 21-turn up to Alpe d’Huez.

Bardet lose touch

About halfway through the climb, Roman Bardet, second overall, had to leave the group around Vingegaard and the long-leading Pogacar. The Slovenian tried three times to attack Vingegaard a few kilometers from the end, but he responded confidently and showed no weakness.

Just over three minutes behind the stage winner, Pidcock, Vingegaard and Pogacar reached the finish together, running over Ciccone thus preventing the Italian from collecting more mountain points. This means that Geschke also starts stage thirteen with the red polka dot jersey of the best climber. Pogacar ranked fifth, while Vingegaard ranked sixth.

Stage 13: Le Bourg d’Oisans – Saint-Etienne (192.6 km)

The thirteenth stage begins on Friday in Le Port de Oisin. above Grenoble Coming out of the Alps, a destination after nearly 200 kilometers – compared to the flatter 12th section Saint-Etienne.