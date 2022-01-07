Touken Ranbu Warriors shows gameplay features in the video • JPGAMES.DE

DMM Games, Nitroplus, and developers Omega Force and Ruby Party have the next Musou trailer today. Token Ranbu Warriors chest. This game is all about different gameplay features.

First and foremost, of course, is Musou’s work. In particular, you see fighting with a partner at your side. There are also mini games to play and place pictures. Recently, fighters from first, to me Secondly Like Third team to see.

Time travel and musou

The material is based on Touken Ranbu -ONLINE-, a browser game from DMM Games and Nitroplus. So now step onto the console with the Musou app. Wait while you do this 15 famous people, which is called Touken Danshi, and the mysterious Omokage. These are the swords that have taken the form of humans in order to preserve history.

Touken Danshi travels through the time when they were suddenly attacked by the Reactionary History Army (HRA). Now they have to travel to the Sengoku warlike era in order to avoid a change in the schedule there. Honmaru acts as a base, where daily activities and meetings await as well.

It will be published in the West by Koei Tecmo digital on May 24, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. Japan also has a physical version and a PC version. The title will appear there on February 17, 2022.

By uploading the video, you agree to the YouTube Privacy Policy.

learn more download the video Always unblock YouTube

Images: Token Ranbow Warriors, Koi Tecmo, DMM Games, Nitroplus, Ruby Party, Omega Force