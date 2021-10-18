Tottenham professionals informed of the state of emergency: The English Premier League match has been stopped

Tottenham’s Eric Dier learned of a fan who was in dire need of medical care during their match against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Newcastle (Great Britain) – Football quickly became a secondary matter: this English Premier League match Between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, he stopped on Sunday due to a medical emergency in the stands.

Tottenham defensive coach Eric Dier, 27, learned of a fan who was in dire need of medical assistance during the match against Newcastle United on Sunday.



Tottenham head of defense Eric Dier learned about the incident about 40 minutes into the match and indicated the need for a defibrillator.

The team supervisor immediately rushed to the rescue with the device, before the first rescuers arrived shortly after.

The players waited first on the sidelines of St James’ Park before entering the dressing room. The interruption lasted about 25 minutes.

“There is a medical emergency in the eastern stand,” the stadium announcer said. “The players are out now to continue the first half. We have seven minutes to play.”

The trailer was installed en route to the hospital, Newcastle announced later that evening on Twitter.

In the end, Tottenham won 3: 2 (3: 1), and Dier (89) scored an own goal shortly before the end, which he should not care about because of the events and victory.