Torn Corners In Your Mouth – Here’s what you can do about it

Torn corners of the mouth are unsightly and can be painful. We’ll tell you why and what home remedies can help.

There are various causes of cracked skin at the corners of the mouth. The most common ones are:

Dry air And the the cold . Many people experience tearing the corners of their mouths, especially in winter. Due to the dry air from the heaters or when it freezes outside, the delicate skin around the mouth does not get enough moisture. Cold also irritates the skin.

And the . Many people experience tearing the corners of their mouths, especially in winter. Due to the dry air from the heaters or when it freezes outside, the delicate skin around the mouth does not get enough moisture. Cold also irritates the skin. Torn corners of the mouth are often an indication of one of them malnutrition . It could indicate that you like vitamin B12, vitamin C, or zinc Iron is missing.

. It could indicate that you like vitamin B12, vitamin C, or zinc Iron is missing. Also Infections On the mouth it can tear the corners of the mouth – for example herpes, bacteria or fungi.

Nutrients against cracked corners of the mouth

Lentils contain zinc – with a balanced diet you can often regulate cracking of the corners of the mouth.

(Photo: CCO / pixabay / martaposemuckel)

If you frequently suffer from tearing the corners of your mouth, even outside of winter, you should climb to one Balanced nutrition Respect and reflection. The following vitamins and trace elements are especially important:

Zinc For example, trace elements are found in oat flakes. Lenses or Sunflower seeds .

For example, trace elements are found in oat flakes. or . Vitamin C This vitamin is found in berries and citrus fruits. Red pepper And many types of cabbage.

This vitamin is found in berries and citrus fruits. And many types of cabbage. Vitamin B12 : Vitamin B12 is found mainly in animal foods (beef liver, red fish, chicken eggs, or cheese). however : Vegetarians are not the only ones prone to vitamin B12 deficiency. Supplements or toothpaste fortified with vitamin B12 (the vitamin that is better absorbed through the gums) can combat the deficiency.

: Vitamin B12 is found mainly in animal foods (beef liver, red fish, chicken eggs, or cheese). : Vegetarians are not the only ones prone to vitamin B12 deficiency. Supplements or toothpaste fortified with vitamin B12 (the vitamin that is better absorbed through the gums) can combat the deficiency. RequirementsTo address the deficiency, it must be ascertained pumpkin seedsRed spots, spinach Or beans on your list quite often. But also in millet, Dinkel And wholegrain rice contains iron.

Only a doctor can tell if the torn corners of the mouth are really the result of nutritional deficiency. However, you should pay attention to a balanced diet.

We offer five foods that contain iron, for the following reasons: Those who want to prevent iron deficiency do not necessarily have to resort to chemical preparations. Read on

This is how you take care of the torn corners of your mouth

Honey helps heal torn corners of the mouth.

(Photo: cco / pixabay / stevepb)

There are several home remedies that you can use to treat cracked corners of your mouth:

honey With its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects are well suited. It also acts as a protective film and makes dry skin supple again. Make sure to buy local honey to support local beekeepers. You can also learn about the designation “true German honey”, which guarantees certain quality standards.

With its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects are well suited. It also acts as a protective film and makes dry skin supple again. Make sure to buy local honey to support local beekeepers. You can also learn about the designation “true German honey”, which guarantees certain quality standards. olive oil Helps with the oily texture and olive ingredients.

Helps with the oily texture and olive ingredients. High fat Creams , Such as Creamy milk , Or Wound and healing ointments It has a rejuvenating effect on the torn corners of the mouth and makes the skin smooth and supple again. You can have organic milking fats for example at ** Avocadustor .

, Such as , Or It has a rejuvenating effect on the torn corners of the mouth and makes the skin smooth and supple again. You can have organic milking fats for example at ** . MarigoldCalendula, also called calendula, has an antiseptic effect on the affected area as an ointment or tincture. By the way, you can make marigold ointment yourself.

Marigold ointment or calendula is very popular in natural cosmetics, because marigold has a nourishing and healing effect at the same time. We are offering … Read on

Sage tea It also has an anti-inflammatory effect. Apply it to the sore area several times a day.

It also has an anti-inflammatory effect. Apply it to the sore area several times a day. Coconut Oil Calms and nourishes the skin. Pat the affected area several times a day. The lips are also nice and supple. However, be aware that coconut oil is bad due to the long transportation routes Life Cycle Assessment He has – so try regional alternatives first if the corners of your mouth are ragged.

If the torn corners of the mouth do not go away despite care and a balanced diet, you should seek medical advice.

Read more at Utopia.de:

Please read Notice about health issues.

** Links to sources of supply are partial Affiliate Links: If you buy here, you are actively supporting Utopia.de, because we will then receive a small portion of the sales proceeds.